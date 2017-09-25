Deputy Minister of National Economy appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Government, Baurzhan Bekeshev has been appointed Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Baurzhan Bekeshev was born in 1961 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute in 1983, and Buketov Karaganda State University in 2001, majoring in Mechanical Engineering and Law.

Mr. Bekeshev began his career in 1983 as a master of industrial training in Karaganda.

In 1986-1997 he worked as a design engineer, deputy head of the workshop for the repair of combine harvesters at the Karagandaugol mining equipment repair plant.

In 1999-2008, he worked at the State Enterprise "Department of Entrepreneurship and Industry of Karaganda Region", the National Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers, and "Kazakhstan Association of PET Packaging Producers".

In 2008-2014 he held various positions in the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Economy and Budget Planning, Economic Development and Trade, Regional Development, and National Economy.

From 2014 to his new appointment, Mr. Bekeshev served as the Director of the Department for the Development of Entrepreneurship at the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.