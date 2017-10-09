Deputy PM Dossayev appointed Cabinet's representative at NBK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev has been appointed as the representative of the Government on the Board of the country's National Bank, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with a decree signed by PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev on September 28, Mr. Dossayev has replaced the Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, as the official representative of the Cabinet on the Board of NBK.

The Head of State appointed Yerbolat Dossayev Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on August 29, 2017. As the Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, Mr. Dossayev is in charge of project management of the Third Modernization of the Kazakh economy, the system of state planning, development of the financial sector, macroeconomic, budgetary, tax and customs policies, SMEs and PPP development, as well as the development of education and science, healthcare, social modernization, employment, religion, tourism, culture and sport, demographic and migration policy, coordination of tariff policy implementation, etc.