Deputy PM Dossayev appointed Chair of Damu Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerbolat Dossayev was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Kazinform has learned from the fund's press service.

In accordance with the decision made by the Fund's sole shareholder National Managing Holding Baiterek, Mr. Dossayev has replaced Askar Mamin as the head of Damu Fund.

Born in Tselinograd in 1970, Yerbolat Dossayev graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. Over the years he held various positions, including of an Advisor to the Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade. He served as the Minister of Finance; Healthcare; Economic Development and Trade, later reorganized into the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning. On August 6, 2014, Mr. Dossayev was appointed Minister of National Economy. In May 2016, he was elected Chairman of the Board of National Managing Holding Baiterek.

In August 2017, PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev appointed Yerbolat Dossayev Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.