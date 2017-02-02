Deputy PM: EXPO 2017 to be affordable for socially vulnerable groups of population

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov chaired today a meeting devoted to EXPO 2017 cultural programme, government.k reported.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport jointly with Astana Mayor's Office and JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 coordinated the development of the EXPO 2017 cultural programme.

The Vice PM stressed the importance of cutting the number of activities to let the local administration focus on priorities. Unloading the roads, ensuring guests` high-level stay and safety and high-level quality of cultural events were also on agenda. Special attention was given to the promotion of national brands and minimization of foreign projects to demonstrate achievements of Kazakhstan in culture and sport.

“We must discuss the possibility of issuing free tickets for socially vulnerable groups of the population in order to let them see the cultural events. This matter should be under special control, especially those events to be carried out both by the city administration and the Ministry of Culture and Sport,” Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

To date, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Astana Mayor's Office and JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 adopted a comprehensive program of entertainment and sporting events which includes Kazakh traditional art, theater and entertainment events, international projects, sporting and educational activities.

EXPO 2017 program includes a tour of La Scala theater, the exhibition of “Cultural monuments of of Emperor Qin Shi Huang terracotta army”, Mariinsky Theater tour, Plácido Domingo's Operalia international competition`s final, and the exhibition of ancient Egypt`s archaeological objects at the sponsors` expense.