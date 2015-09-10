Deputy PM holds meeting on transition to green economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uiy First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on the transition to green economy.

As part of the commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol, as well as the Concept of the transition to green economy, Kazakhstan is working to improve energy efficiency of production, introduction of renewable energy sources, as well as reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. According to the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister, a new climate agreement, which is to be adopted in December in Paris, will tighten the regulation on greenhouse gas emissions. It is expected that the document will introduce additional standards, technological requirements, carbon credits and accounting for emissions during the implementation of international projects. In this regard, countries should adopt the INDC (Intended nationally determined contributions) document which regulates the national quantitative contribution to limit and / or reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the period from 2021 to 2030. The meeting identified to limit and / or reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15%, conditional goal - by 25% by 2030.