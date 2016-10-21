Deputy PM inspected E Kazakhstan’s major enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visited on Thursday the East Kazakhstan region where met with the regional authorities and inspected a range of the largest enterprises of the region, government.kz reported.

The meeting covered topical issues of regional development, backbone enterprises activities, as well as implementation of research, design projects and developments of research organizations.

A.Mamin noted that the East Kazakhstan region is the industrial center of the country, and the issues related to its industrial development are constantly monitored by the Head of State and the Government.

Mamin told that his delegation including the heads of ministries, national holdings and companies arrived in the region “to solve on-site a number of problems related to activities of East Kazakhstan`s backbone enterprises”.

“There is a need to develop backbone enterprises of the region, launch new productions, and create new jobs. The work of backbone enterprises, which have high export potential, is the foundation of the economy not only of East Kazakhstan, but of the country as a whole,” A. Mamin noted.

Governor of the region D. Akhmetov, heads of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant, Kazzinc, KazMinerals reported about the situation in the region and at leading enterprises.

The largest East Kazakhstan enterprises produce up to 65% of industrial output.

The indicator achieved over 9 months of the current year are notable for positive dynamics of development in the main economic sectors of the region. Industrial output has exceeded 1.62 trillion tenge with a growth of 143% compared to the previous period last year.

Within the working trip to East Kazakhstan, the First Deputy PM visited production facilities of Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Kazzinc, KazRosPromArmatura and construction site of AsiaAutoKazakhstan.