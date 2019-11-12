Deputy PM, Mayor visit Paralympic Training Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev and Akim of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov visited the Paralympic Training Center, Kazinform reports.

During the visit the guests were shown the gym of the Center, a volleyball court, a hotel and other facilities of the Center.

The National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a non-profit non-governmental organization and a member of the International Paralympic Committee.

The first Paralympic Training Center is a unique facility designed for high-quality and professional training of national teams’ athletes and a sports reserve for summer and winter Paralympic sports.