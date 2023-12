NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At 03:00 p.m. May 11 Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov is going to attend a briefing at the Government’s press centre on lifting the state of emergency in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

The briefing is to be streamed online on primeminister.kz, mail.ru websites, social media and Khabar 24 TV Channel.