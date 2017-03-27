Deputy PM of South Korea to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This week South Korean Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education Lee Joon-sik will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as a part of working trip to Central Asia to celebrate 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the countries and 80th Anniversary of ethnic Koreans settlement, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Deputy Prime Minister's trip is expected to last for four days. He will negotiate with high-level officials of both countries to discuss strengthening of strategic partnership. He will also meet the groups of ethnic Koreans living there. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are home to nearly 100,000 and 180,000 ethnic Koreans respectively.

"In the late 19th century, poor Korean farmers began to migrate into the Central Asian region and later some independence fighters resisting Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule joined them. Koreans living in the Maritime Province of Siberia were deported to Central Asia in massive numbers in accordance with an order by Joseph Stalin in 1937", the Agency says.

Photo: heraldm.com