Deputy PM of Tatarstan visits Kazinform’s office in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vasil Shaikhraziyev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, and Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatar Congress, visited the office of Kazinform International News Agency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

General Director of the agency Askar Umarov familiarized the high-ranking guest and the Tatar delegation with the work of the news agency and told about international cooperation. He highlighted Kazinform's fast-paced development owing to the support from the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We would very much like to have good partnership relations with Tatar-Inform News Agency. This is important for us because Tatarstan is a very close country for us, a fraternal people. (...) In the Volga Region, we now have relations with Bashinform only. We signed the memorandum with that agency in October last year. It has participated in one of our projects, "said Askar Umarov.



In turn, Vasil Shaikhraziyev expressed appreciation for the open-armed welcome and underscored the highest level of the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan. The guest expressed admiration for Astana and the dynamic development of Kazakhstan. The sides also discussed the FIFA World Cup in Russia and the legacy of Märcani.

"We are very pleased that our leaders have friendly brotherly relations. (...) Just two weeks ago, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited our Republic on a working visit. For us, it is responsibility. It is very pleasant when your president presented our president with the Order, the highest state honor conferred to leaders of other countries. (...) According to the last census, more than 200,000 Tatars live in Kazakhstan. We would like to show and tell about our Tatars who live in Astana, Montreal, Sydney, and so on. This work is conducted through the World Congress of Tatars," the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.



During the meeting, it was agreed to sign a memorandum with Tatar-Inform. It is also worth mentioning that the meeting was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, Editor-in-Chief of Khalkym Minem Newspaper Gulnaz Shaikhiyeva, Head of the Kazakhstani Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs Taufik Karimov, Chairman of "Tan" Tatar-Bashkir Center in Astana city Rafik Valeyev.