Deputy PM Saparbayev urges entrepreneurs to increase social responsibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev has paid a working visit to Almaty region.

In Taldykorgan within the framework of the President's instructions Mr.Saparbayev held an interregional meeting. Summing up the sitting deputy Prime Minister noted broad prospects for the development of entrepreneurship and attractive business climate. He urged entrepreneurs to actively use these opportunities for the development of public-private partnership and to increase social responsibility. As an example B.Saparbayev noted "Zhersu" company which has built a sports boarding school in Lepsy rural area, a sports complex, a sewing shop, a boarding school in physics and mathematics, a park, a movie theater and 11 houses for teachers in Zhylandy village. It is worth noting that the company used its own funds equaled 600 million tenge. Moreover, in the framework of "Tugan zherge tagzym" campaign within the current year there have been opened 21 kindergartens. It is planned to open 47 facilities more by end of 2015. Vice Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of social facilities of Taldykorgan. He visited the regional cardiology center, as well as "Allen" kindergarten. Deputy Prime Minister paid particular attention to the importance of the implementation of the 5 institutional reforms and the President's instructions on the use of all resources and capabilities to enhance the growth of welfare of Kazakhstani citizens. Mr. Saparbayev also visited residential complexes built in accordance with Nurly Zhol program. In the town of Tekeli B.Saparbayev got acquainted with the work of medical and social institution for the elderly and disabled, inspected the center of youth tourism and local history which has been reconstructed within the framework of monotowns development.