Deputy PM Saparbayev visits social facilities of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Berdibek Saparbayev, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has visited a number of metropolitan objects of social significance, Kazinform reports.

In particular, he visited the city’s polyclinics, the Akimat of the Yesil district, the IKomek contact center and the central railway hospital.

In turn, Saule Kisikova, head of the Nur-Sultan city health department said that 105 medical facilities of the city have concluded agreements with the fund of the compulsory social health insurance system.

The city’s deputy Mayor Baktiyar Maken recalled that at the expanded meeting on the Nur-Sultan development the President instructed to resolve the issue of constructing a new building for the city railway hospital.

According to his words, the new railway hospital is being constructed as part of the investment project. Thus, there were involved investors from Turkey. Maken informed that the paper work has been almost completed. A land plot has been allocated for the construction of the hospital.