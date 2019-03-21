  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Deputy PM to check N Kazakhstan's readiness for flood period

    15:51, 21 March 2019
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A government's delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit Deputy Prime Minister Kassymbek will be briefed on whether the region is ready for the upcoming flood period and spring sowing campaign.

    The delegation will visit a number of villages while in the region. Also, a visit to the industrial zone ‘Raduga' LLP is planned within the trip.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Regions Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!