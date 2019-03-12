Deputy PM tours Atyrau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the working group, led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, has arrived in Atyrau region to explain the realization of new social measures of the Kazakh Leader, Kazinform reports.



The group consists of Labor and Social Protection Minister Berdybek Saparbayev, Education and Science Minister Kulyash Shamshidinova, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, head of the Construction and Public Utilities Committee Markhabat Zhaiymbetov, head of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee Kair Ryskeldinov, journalists and bloggers.







At the meeting held in Atyrau, Abdykalikova focused on new social measures of the Head of State aimed at improving people's living standards, welfare gain for the needy, large families, families with children with disabilities, and vulnerable social group requiring state support.

The same day the Deputy PM surveyed the construction progress of the residential estate for the workers of the social sector. The first block of 72 apartments will be put into operation this March. Construction of the entire housing complex will be completed in June.



Besides, she visited the city employment centre, the public service centre and the student's centre.