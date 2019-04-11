Deputy PM tours Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A governmental delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has arrived in Zhambyl region today in the afternoon.

The delegation consists of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection Yerzhan Zhilkibayev, Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyazzat Aktayeva, head of the construction and housing and utilities infrastructure committee Markhabat Zhaiymbetov.



The Deputy PM visited the Public Service Center which provides 621 public services. The centre has already provided more than 20,000 services in the first quarter of 2019.



Besides, the delegation got familiarized with the work of the Employment Centre. Above 12,000 people were provided services in 2018. As stated there, 1,903 permanent jobs were created, 2,277 people were attracted to paid social works.



The members of the working delegation visited outpatient hospitals, construction sites, power engineering and housing and utilities facilities of Taraz, met with public.