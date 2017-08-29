Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to appoint Askar Zhumagaliyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

"To appoint Askar Kuanyshevich Zhumagaliyev as a Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document reads.

In various years, Askar Zhumagaliyev worked in the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan as a Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Kazakh Agency of Informatization and Communication, Head of Kazakhtelecom JSC, Minister of Communications and Information. He served as the Minister of Transport and Communications and as the Vice Minister of Investment and Development.

In May 2015, he was appointed the Board Chairman of "NAC Kazatomprom" JSC.