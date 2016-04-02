Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan ordered to develop students tourism in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva ordered to develop measures on development of students tourism in Kazakhstan.

"It's a good idea to develop students tourism. We need to develop tourist routes. The infrastructure needs to be developed. We are definitely behind Turkey, UAE and the best European countries in terms of the tourism infrastructure," D. Nazarbayeva said at the meeting with rectors of Astana's universities.

She reminded that the tourism sector had a task on strengthening of the potential of the internal tourism and attraction of tourists from the neighboring countries.