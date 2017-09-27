Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan receives UAE Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan and means of boosting them in various fields, WAM reports.



The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of agriculture, stressing the importance of developing cooperation and integration between the two sides through coordination between the concerned authorities in both countries, exchanging information, experiences, visits and preparing plans.



Ambassador Al Jaber highlighted the UAE's keenness to strengthen agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan, stressing the importance of establishing direct relations in both countries, thus promoting relations of cooperation and partnership between the two friendly countries.