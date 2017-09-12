Deputy Prosecutor General holds 14 bilateral meetings in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrey Lukin is takings part in the 22nd annual conference and general meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), held in Beijing from September 11 to 14, 2017, Kazinform correspondent from China.

The forum brought together the heads of prosecutors offices from more than 90 countries.

The theme of the conference is "Prosecution in the Public Interest - Facing the challenges and opportunities in changing societies".

The Conference is expected to put special emphasis on three important global developments such as Digitalization & Prosecution, Judicial Cooperation, Growing urban population and prosecution, and look into the domestic challenges that follow to ensure that prosecution remains in the public interest.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Andrey Lukin met with the heads of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Mongolia, China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, UAE, Switzerland, Armenia, Greece, US, as well as with he heads of IAP and Eurojust.

The sides discussed topical issues and prospects for cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, extremism and terrorism, drug trafficking, as well as human rights protection, the expansion and strengthening of the legal framework, the rapid exchange of information and experience.