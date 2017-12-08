Deputy Senate Speaker meets with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Deputy Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sergey Gromov held a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Ping in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

According to Kazakh MP the sides discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation, economic integration, as well as mutual investment.

Speaking during an interview following the meeting, Sergey Gromov once again stressed the compatibility of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and the Kazakh Nurly Zhol Program, adding that in recent years 2.5 thousand kilometers of railways were built and more than 4 thousand kilometers of highways built and reconstructed within the framework of their linking. According to him, due to its location, Kazakhstan should benefit greatly from the New Silk Road from Western China to Western Europe.

It should be noted that on the same day Beijing hosted the Kazakh-Chinese forum of entrepreneurs and earlier at the invitation of the Chinese side, a group of Kazakh senators visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the city of Guangzhou in the province of Guangdong.