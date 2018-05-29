Deputy speaker of Kazakh Majilis meets Indonesian delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Vladimir Bozhko has held today a meeting with the Indonesian delegation led by Utut Adianto, the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Kazinform cites the Majilis's press service.

"Indonesia is in a prominent place of our country's foreign policy system," Vladimir Bozhko said while hosting the high guests. "We see Indonesia as one of the key countries in Southeast Asia and a valuable partner in the Asian Islamic world, and this places particular importance on our contacts and further deepening of the cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries bilaterally and multilaterally," he said.

According to the deputy chairman of the Majilis, over the past 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our countries have managed to reach a high level of strategic partnership.

During the talks, the sides underscored the similarities between of the two countries' stances as to the topical issues on the international agenda.

"This is the fight against terrorism, drugs. It is the dialogue between the Muslim world and the West," said Bozhko.

The sides also underlined the need to intensify trade and economic relations. In this regard, Vladimir Bozhko called to involve the entrepreneurs of the two countries in cooperation within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Referring to the strengthening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, deputy chairman of the Majilis Vladimir Bozhko invited Indonesian counterparts to take part in the Youth Investment Forum to be held under the auspices of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD) in Astana in October 2018.

Highlighting the progressive development of bilateral relations, the sides expressed a common opinion regarding the need to make most of the existing opportunities, to intensify the ties including inter-parliamentary ones, in particular, within committees and groups.

The meeting was also attended by the following Majilis members: Yerlan Barlybayev, Kozhakhan Zhabagiyev, Aikyn Konurov, Mansurkhan Makhambetov, Abai Tasbulatov, and Saken Utebayev.