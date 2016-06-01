Deputy Speakers of Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan and Latvian Saeima discussed cooperation development issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Gulmira Isimbayeva met with Deputy Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Inese Libinya-Egnere today.

The sides noted development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Latvia.

G. Isimbayeva expressed the gratitude to the Latvian side for the support of Kazakhstan on the process of joining the WTO and the Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, and for the right to hold the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

According to the Deputy Speaker of Majilis, Kazakhstan will be glad to support the Latvia's bid for the seat on the UN Security Council in 2026-2027.

Speaking of all-round development of political and economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, G. Isimbayeva expressed the hope for more active process of the ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation signed in 2015 in the Saeima of Latvia and in the European Parliament, the press service of the Majilis informs.

As Inese Libinya-Egnere noted, the ratification of the document already passed the first reading in the Latvian Parliament.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians also expressed their mutual interest in experience exchange and development of cooperation such spheres as education, transport, logistics and green technologies.