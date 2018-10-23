Desalination plant to be built in Mangistau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A desalination plant will be built in Mangistau region, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek told today at a Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, in the furtherance of the Presidential State-of-the-Nation Address, the Ministry is monitoring the implementation of 11 local public-private partnership projects in the housing and utilities sector.

As of today, contracts with private investors have been concluded for six projects in Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions, and the city of Almaty.

"Alongside this, in our opinion, the most promising one is the build-operate-transfer project for the construction of a desalination plant with a capacity of 50,000 m3 per day in Mangistau region. Its value is about KZT 50 billion. (...) The implementation of this project will reduce the shortage of drinking water in the region by 71.4%," said Kassymbek.

The minister also said that in the field of energy saving, the project "Modernization and operation of the lighting system of the building of Transport Tower administrative and processing facility" is under execution. The respective contract with a domestic LED manufacturer was signed in May 2018. By the end of this month, all work on the project will have been completed.

Also, three energy saving projects for a total of KZT 9.7 billion are being implemented in regions.