Descendants of former political prisoners meet in ALZHIR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ALZHIR Museum-Memorial Complex of the Victims of Political Repressions and Totalitarianism held today an international conference entitled "Descendants Remember", Astana Akimat informs on its website.

Descendants of the former political prisoners from Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, Belarus and Israel participated in the conference.





They laid flowers to the Split Star monument and planted apple trees in Alash Park in memory of their ancestors.

"Our aim is to show the interaction and continuity of generations based on lively recollections of the descendants of the political repressions and deportation victims and researchers of the theme of political repressions of 30-50s of the 20th century," the organizers say.





Syrym Gabbassov, grandson of ALZHIR prisoner Shakitay Tatimova, and Saule Khodzhikova, granddaughter of Kongyr-Khodji Khodjikov, took the floor at the meeting.