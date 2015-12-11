Descent capsule with three ISS crew members successfully lands in Kazakhstan Science &

KOROLEV. KAZINFORM - The descent capsule of the Soyuz TMA-17M manned spacecraft with three ISS crew members (Russia's Oleg Kononenko, NASA's Kjell Lindgren, Japan's Kimiya Yui) onboard has successfully landed in Kazakhstan, the Moscow-based Mission Control Center told TASS on Friday.

"The [spacecraft] has landed," a spokesperson for the center said. Among those who will continue working at the ISS are Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov and US astronaut Scott Kelly. They will return to the Earth in March 2016. The new expedition - Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Timothy Kopra and European Space Agency's Timothy Peake (UK) - will be brought to ISS by the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft on December 15. Source: TASS