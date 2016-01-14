Despite crisis, investors continue to work in Kazakhstan - Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Investors continue to put their money into Kazakhstan's economy despite economic crisis, Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev told journalists on Thursday.

Minister Issekeshev paid a visit to one of the public service centers on the left bank of Astana city to familiarize with the work of the investors service sector.

"We continue to work with investors. 150 out of all projects within the industrial program are with the participation of foreign investors. Despite the economic crisis, they continue to work in Kazakhstan. We also continue to attract new investors, for instance, 5-10 investors contact the ministry every day. We consult them on which projects are the most attractive, what preferences they can get, etc." Issekeshev noted.

He also stressed that each investor can obtain all necessary public services at the public service centers, adding that ‘they [investors] don't have to apply to ten different authorities, they can obtain all necessary documents and services here'.