Details about another COVID-19 death in Nur-Sultan revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saule Kissikova, Head of the Public Health Department of Nur-Sultan city, revealed some details about the latest death from the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«Unfortunately, today one more patient died from the coronavirus in Nur-Sultan,» Ms Kissikova said at a briefing.

According to her, the victim was in critical condition on the day of hospitalization, that is April 11. He was put into an intensive care unit immediately and received necessary treatment. However, despite the fact that doctors fought for his life relentlessly, the patient passed away.

Kissikova added that the patient was born in 1950 and had serious health problems. All family members of the victims were contacted, tested for the coronavirus and isolated.

To date, the coronavirus infection claimed lives of 14 people in Kazakhstan.