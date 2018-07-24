Detained on suspicion of killing Denis Ten confessed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the suspects in murder of famous skater Denis Ten handed over a murder weapon, Kazinform reports referring to the Almaty internal affairs department.



Suspects Kiyasov and Kudaibergenov made a full confession in committing the given crime and handed over material evidences. In particular, suspect Kudaibergenov showed the place where the murder weapon, a knife, was buried. It was withdrawn afterwards and included to the criminal case file, the department said in a release.



The department has commissioned a set of forensic inquiries, including molecular-genetic, forensic tests, medical and criminalistic examination of the crime instrument, biomedical expertise, etc.



During the physical confrontation suspect Kiyasov confessed to stabbing Denis Ten, the release reads.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's outstanding figure skater Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed on July 19. Despite enormous efforts of the medical staff Denis Ten died in the hospital of massive blood loss from multiple wounds.