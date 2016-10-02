Deutsche Bank charged over Paschi accounts

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Deutsche Bank AG was dealt a fresh blow on Saturday when an Italian court charged the company, an employee and five former executives for colluding with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA to falsify the Italian lender's accounts in 2008, Bloomberg reports.

Michele Faissola, who oversaw global rates at the time, and Ivor Dunbar, former co-head of global capital markets, were among those indicted in a Milan court. Both were top deputies to former Deutsche Bank co-chief executive officer Anshu Jain, and both have left the company.



Deutsche Bank has been trying to reassure investors and clients that it can withstand the financial strain of mounting legal bills. A U.S. Department of Justice request last month that the lender pay $14 billion to settle a case tied to mortgage-backed securities rattled confidence and drove its shares to record lows. CEO John Cryan had to defend the bank's resilience after some hedge funds cut back their cash balances.



"This is another ugly picture, and it's painful even if it's an old transaction," Christopher Wheeler, a financial analyst with Atlantic Equities LLP in London, said of the Italian case.



Faissola declined to comment. Dunbar didn't immediately return a message to his mobile phone.



The charges follow a three-year probe that, according to prosecutors, showed Monte Paschi used the transactions to hide losses, leading to a misrepresentation of its accounts between 2008 and 2012. The deals came to light in January 2013, when Bloomberg News reported that Monte Paschi used derivatives struck with Deutsche Bank to mask losses from an earlier derivative contract dubbed Santorini.



Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, restated its accounts and had to tap shareholders twice to replenish capital amid a surge in bad loans and losses on derivatives. It's now attempting to convince investors to buy billions of euros of soured debt before another stock sale.

Read more