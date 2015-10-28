Development of economic relations with CA is an important direction of U.S. policy, George A. Krol

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty hosts 5th Central Asian Trade Forum in Almaty organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). For two days more than 500 experts from 20 countries will discuss the current state and prospects of trade relations in the region.

"Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will enhance its trade partnerships with the world. In our opinion, the businesses of the region do not use the existing prospects of trade between the countries of Central Asia. The United States is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan, and, I think, with the country's accession to the WTO, more American businesses will find investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. The development of economic relations with the countries of Central Asia is an important focus of the U.S. policy," said US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol. In turn, Minister of Economic Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanar Aitzhanova said that Kazakhstan stands for close cooperation and development of trade with Central Asia. The total trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the world countries made USD 120 bln. The key trade partners are the EU member states, about 45% of the external trade turnover falls at them, Russia takes about 16%, China - 16%. Meanwhile, just about 4.7% falls at Central Asian countries. Z. Aitzhanova noted that despite the fact the there is a duty free regime functioning between the countries of the region, so-called non-tariff and administrative barriers and discriminatory indirect taxes hamper development of the trade and economic ties. Besides, non-transparent procedures of customs processing and the barriers in the transport sphere arising from ill-developed infrastructure have their own negative impact. "In this regard the membership of Kazakhstan in the WTO will assist in liberalization of the external trade of Kazakhstan in general and in deepening of trade with the Central Asian countries in particular," the Minister emphasized.