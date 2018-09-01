Development of entire southern rgn depends on Turkestan, says Kazakh Leader

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to give due consideration to the construction and the establishment of Turkestan as the regional center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstani businesses should also be involved in this work. I think all of us should. I'm also going to be there with our senior officials in this regard. I am sure that in the near future, we will get a new developed regional center and a new point of our economic and business growth (...). The development of the entire densely-populated southern region depends on the effective arrangement of the new regional center's work. Therefore, the Government and the Executive Office [of the President] should work closely toward that," the Head of State told today's joint session of the Houses of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted that the relocation of the regional center to Turkestan is crucial not only in the socio-economic context but also through the lens of spiritual heritage. This event is a symbol of the revival of its historical significance as an independent administrative center.

"This is one of the national sacred places of Kazakhstan. In our centuries-old history, many fateful decisions were made here. The great representatives of our people, whose names are forever inscribed in the Kazakh chronicle, were buried here," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

At the same time, the President instructed not to disregard Shymkent that gained the status of a city of national significance.