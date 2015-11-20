Development of public control system discussed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA . KAZINFORM - The third sitting of the Congress of political experts of Kazakhstan on the theme "Introduction of mechanisms of public control: problems and solutions" was held in Astana today.

The organizer of the event is the non-governmental organization "Congress of political experts" with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Political experts and sociologists, experts from Kyrgyzstan and Russia took part in the work of the sitting.

The participants analyzed the key issues of development of the public control system in Kazakhstan.

The experts noted that introduction of mechanisms of the public control systems provided in the National Plan "100 specific steps" was a step forward.

The participants of the sitting concluded that strengthening of the public control system was an important part of the modernization of the state and society.