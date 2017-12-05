Development of tourism discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) area manager for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Jordan Karamalakov believes that the development of tourism in Kazakhstan is almost impossible without cheap, quality and safe air transport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Tourism in Kazakhstan without safe, cheap and high-quality air transport is practically impossible," he said at a press conference in Astana.

According to him, Kazakhstan has amazing opportunities for tourism development, however, there is one big issue - huge distances.

"If air transport does not support the development of tourism whether it is inbound, outbound or domestic one, this huge potential will not develop. And there is no other sector of the economy where small capital investments can get a good return and create so many jobs. This is tourism's role as the driver of the economy," the expert said.

He stressed that it is important that this issue is clearly understood and air transport in Kazakhstan functions well. Then, according to him, tourism will develop, jobs will be created and national income will increase.

At the same time, to develop domestic tourism, governments have to subsidize airports, saying that then they are able to maintain low fares.

Efficiency, according to Jordan Karamalakov comes from a small number of delays and short service times at the airports, as well as having local crews.

In conclusion, the expert said it is necessary to think how to restore small aviation in Kazakhstan, while at the same time making it safer, including for the development of tourism in the regions.