Development plan of Zharkent-Khorgos agglomeration presented to MPs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A visiting session of the Majilis' Committee for economic reform and regional development chaired by Vice Speaker Vladimir Bozhko was held in Panfilovsk district of Almaty region.

While at the Altynkol railway station, MPs familiarized with the work of local infrastructure facilities, including a handling terminal, track facilities, a locomotive depot and more. The presentation of the general development plan of Zharkent-Khorgos agglomeration took place during the visit as well.



After hearing the report made by head of the Kazakhstan City Planners' Union Lyubov Nyssanbayeva, Majilis deputies visited the construction site of the 304km-long Almaty-Khorgos highway. Of 304 km, 258 km have already been completed. The highway is expected to be commissioned by yearend.



Participants of the visiting session got particularly interested in the facilities of the special economic zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gate" - a container yard, terminals, railway lines, power lines, a water management system, etc. According to the management company, construction works are carried out according to the approved schedule. Over 14,000 containers have been transported via dry port this year. By 2020, cargo traffic is set to reach 14 million tons.



The MPs also made a stop at Nurkent village during their visit to the region. The village is believed to grow into a modern city with the population of 100,000 and a total territory of 300 ha. As per the agreement between the local administration and KazakhTemirZholy company, the residential area of the village will be expanded and new social facilities will be constructed. The deputies also visited local school and the Zharkent starch plant constructed within the framework of the Accelerated Industrial and Innovative Program in 2013.



The MPs also visited Baskunshy village where they surveyed anti-mud slide protection facilities and the day-to-day functioning of the Khorgos international center of cross-border cooperation.



Summing up results of the working trip, Nurtai Sabilyanov, Chairman of the Committee for economic reform and regional development, noted that the Nurly Zhol Program initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gives a new impulse to Kazakhstan's infrastructural development.