    Dialogue between religions of paramount importance - Monsignor Khaled Akashed

    11:03, 09 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana should prove that a dialogue between religions is of paramount importance, says Monsignor Khaled Akashed, the Secretary of the Vatican's Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims.

    He made such a statement at the 14th session of the Secretariat of the Congress in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday (June 9). "President Nazarbayev, the people and the Government of Kazakhstan made the right choice by initiating the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions," Khaled Akashed noted. Referring to goals of the 14th session of the Secretariat, he said that the task is to prepare for the 5th Congress and hold it ‘in the spirit of mutual respect to prove a frank dialogue between religions is of paramount importance'.

