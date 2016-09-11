Dialogue, trust and security in Central Asia in focus at OSCE-supported Central Asian Youth Networ

ISSYK-KUL, Kyrgyzstan. KAZINFORM The second two-day seminar of the OSCE-supported Central Asian Youth Network (CAYN) began today in Kara-Oi village, Issyk-Kul region, for around 40 university students, new members of the CAYN and alumni from Afghanistan, Central Asia and Mongolia.

The topic of this year’s forum, “Renewing dialogue, rebuilding trust, restoring security”, was selected to reflect the priorities of Germany’s 2016 OSCE Chairmanship. During the seminar the participants will discuss the key challenges for comprehensive security in Central Asia and beyond and explore ways to address them in their communities and in co-operation with neighboring countries. The participants will also address civil society’s role in promoting fundamental freedoms and human rights and re-examine co-operation in Central Asia on its way to integration, with a special emphasis on connectivity and multilateral co-operation.

“Over the past decade, CAYN has grown into a unique platform where the voices of Central Asian youth can be heard,” said Evgeniy Sharov, Acting Head of the Politico-Military Dimension at the OSCE Centre in Bishkek, stressing the importance of the event. “Young leaders gathered to share their ideas and vision about regional security and build long lasting connections that will help them in their academic and professional life.”

“CAYN provided me with the chance to understand Central Asia through meeting and communicating with fellows from neighbouring countries, exchanging ideas and expanding my views of the region,” said Saikal Nogoibaeva, CAYN alumnus from Kyrgyzstan. “I believe that the trust we have built and the friendship we share will have a great impact on the prosperity of a peaceful and sustainable region in the future.”

The event is hosted by the OSCE Centre in Bishkek for the first time and is the follow-up to an event that was held by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana in July 2016 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The CAYN network was established in 2004 as part of the OSCE’s efforts to enhance young people’s understanding of contemporary security threats and to explain the OSCE’s role in responding to them, Kazinform refers to KABAR.