Dias Kadyrbayev to be released early from U.S. prison

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani citizen Dias Kadyrbayev, who was convicted following the investigation of the terror attack committed by the Tsarnaev brothers in Boston, will be released early from U.S. jail, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Currently, Dias Kadyrbayev is serving his sentence in the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution in Texas, USA.

"We are pleased to inform that in the near future our compatriot will be freed. After that, it will be transferred to the U.S. Immigration Service (due to the expiration of his visa) for subsequent expulsion from the country. Owing to the good behavior, our compatriot will be released before the end of the full term. The release of Dias Kadyrbayev is tentatively set for July 23, 2018," the Kazakh MFA said.

It is reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is exerting every effort to speed up the procedure for the return of Dias Kadyrbayev to the motherland. According to available information, he is in good physical and mental condition.

"The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. will make a visit to Dias Kadyrbayev in the first fortnight of June this year. The Embassy employees keep in touch with Murat Kadyrbayev, the father of our compatriot," the Foreign Ministry said.

In June 2015, Kazakh national Dias Kadyrbayev was sentenced to 6 years in prison in the United States following the investigation of the terror attack committed by the Tsarnaev brothers in Boston in April 2013.