Dias Kadyrbayev transferred from prison to ICE’s custody for deportation - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed that Kazakhstani citizen Dias Kadyrbayev, who was convicted following the investigation of the terror attack committed by the Tsarnaev brothers in Boston, is pending deportation from the U.S. to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We confirm that Dias Kadyrbayev has been transferred to an immigration custody [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's custody] for further deportation to Kazakhstan. He has served his sentence. The time when he is deported depends on how fast the relevant procedures will be made by the U.S. authorities," the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, local media reported that Dias Kadyrbayev was released from federal prison on Wednesday. This information was confirmed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.