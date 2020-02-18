Dias Suleimenov elected as President of National Ski Association

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dias Suleimenov has been elected the President of the National Ski Association, Kazinform reports.

The National Ski Association has held today a meeting in Almaty which was attended by the representatives of the National Olympic Committee, athletes and coaches and heads of sports federations.

Dias Suleimenov was named the President of the Association by a unanimous decision of the attendees.

For more than 10 years, Diyas Suleimenov has led the Boxing Federation of Nur-Sultan. Presently he is involved in implementation of large-scale projects for paralympic movement.

He is also the Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

«I highly appreciate this opportunity and I promise to exert every effort to ensure all-round development of winter sports in our country. Our goal is to create conditions for quality training of our athletes,» he said addressing the meeting participants.

Businessman Yerkin Tatishev was elected the Vice President of the Association for Alpine Skiing, Freestyle and Snowboarding.