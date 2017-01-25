DiCaprio might visit Astana to sign «tiger agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hollywood star, Oscar winning actor and the UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change Leonardo DiCaprio might visit Astana for the ceremony of signing of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for revival of tiger population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This was announced today by the chairman of the Board of the Coalition for "green economy" and the development of G-Global, Saltanat Rakhimbekova.

She reminded that last year in the framework of the Green Bridge program yhe Coalition started preparation of a large agreement, which should be effective in Kazakhstan for at least 30-40 years. It is a program to restore the ecosystem of the Ili-Balkhash region and restoration of the tiger population.

According to her, the WWF suggested this initiative to be implemented in Kazakhstan a few years ago but real progress issue is likely to begin this year.

"Together with WWF we are preparing an agreement between our Government and the Fund on involvement 10 million Euros in the first phase. The agreement will be signed on September 8-9, 2017 right before the end of EXPO. The World Wildlife Fund will be represented by the Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands, who is the head of the Netherlands Climate Change Fund. We also expect UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate and WWF Global Tiger Recovery Program Messenger Leonardo DiCaprio to visit the event" she said.

According to Saltanat Rakhimbekova, today ministries and JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 are wirking on allocation of a territory for the ceremony.

"Therefore, our initiative, announced two years ago, to invite the first and only UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change DiCaprio to Kazakhstan, it is likely to succeed" summed up Rakhimbekova.