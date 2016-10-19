ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leonardo DiCaprio says he will return any funds linked to Malaysian 1MDB scandal, Kazinform learnt from The Guardian.

According to his spokesperson, “Leo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam linked to his hit film The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The star contacted in July the US Justice Department after it filed a lawsuit to seize over $1bln 1bn in allegedly ill-gotten assets tied to Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, including rights to the film.

Allegations of a vast international scheme of embezzlement and money-laundering involving billions of dollars of 1MDB money began to emerge two years ago, rocking Malaysia’s political establishment, The Guardian says.

As per a statement, DiCaprio is now awaiting direction from the US justice department regarding any funds that may have supported his environmental foundation or 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Oscar-winning actor released a statement through his representatives on Tuesday saying he will return any gifts or donations connected to the Malaysian wealth fund, pending a fraud investigation of that fund by the US and other countries.

Read more here