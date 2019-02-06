Digital Army Day held in Astana
Digital technologies are being adopted in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan on a scheduled basis in the furtherance of the instruction of the President - the Supreme Commander in line with Digital Kazakhstan nation-wide program. The event took place with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev and Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev. The day was held to organize the interaction of national manufacturers and developers of IT technologies with the Ministry of Defense and other security agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the provision of state-of-the-art technical facilities and software.
Around 40 national IT companies made a presentation on creating a domestic operating system and database system, unmanned systems and simulators, smart self-learning software and hardware complexes capable of collecting, analyzing large amounts of data from various sources and simulating situations based on the information received, as well as the subsequent implementation of the decisions taken.
As a result of the event, a five-party memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry, Zerde National Infocommunication Holding, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and the Kazakhstan Association of IT Companies.