Digital Bridge intl forum kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts today the Digital Bridge Internaitonal Innovation Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications under the auspices of JSC Zerde National Information and Communication Holding and Astana Hub International Technological Park of IT-Startups the event brought together the key representatives of international IT communities, recognized experts in technologies, heads of enterprises, technological entrepreneurs, civil servants from various countries, professionals in digital developments, scholars as well as venture capitalists and investors.



More than 50 Kazakhstani and international speakers are expected to address the participants during the Forum. Among them are Director General of Startup Genome Jean-Francois Gauthier, Director General of Hyperloop Transportation Dirk Ahlborn, entrepreneur, consultant and mentor of Startup Academy Bob Dorf, founder and owner of Galaktika International Aerospace Company Alia Prokofieva, co-founder of Priceline Group Jeff Hoffman etc.







Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas and Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov are expected to join the plenary session 'Dialogue on Global Trends of Digital Economy Development.'







The programme of the forum includes 9 panel discussions during which the speakers will debate such issues as building sustainable startup eco-systems, using Blockchain technologies in digitalization of states, impact of new information technologies on e-government system development, space innovations, Kazakhstan's way towards building a new generation of technological entrepreneurs and others.

