Digital exhibition ‘14-18’ devoted to WWI opened in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Academic Library has opened an exhibition called "14-18."

The event was attended by Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne, president of the Association" Le Souvenir Français". The exhibition "14-18" monitors the World War I from different points of view reflecting the vast experience of the war on different continents. Digital interactive exhibition "14-18" is based on technology that has successfully used at the French Institute for "Albert Camus 1913 2013" exhibition. The event is organized by the French Institute in cooperation with the Mission Century World War I and the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE). Until the end of 2016 the digital exhibition "14-18" will tour several cities of our country. October 16 the exhibition will be held in Karaganda.