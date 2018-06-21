Digital Kazakhstan official website launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official website of the Digital Kazakhstan state-run programme, digitalkz.kz, has been launched to bring up to speed on the projects implemented under the programme.

The Kazakh Government approved the 2018-2022 Digitalization Programme last December. It is purposed to speed up economic development rates and improve the quality of life through digital technologies.



Besides, it posts interesting articles by leading foreign mass media on digitalization processes occurring around the world and international practice in implementing new technologies.



Zerde Holding is a facilitator of the Digital Kazakhstan projects.



