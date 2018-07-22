Digital Kazakhstan: PM, domestic IT companies discuss gov't program implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with representatives of the IT community to discuss the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan governmental program, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The attendees discussed the main stages of the large-scale work for the economic digitalization and the development of Kazakhstan's IT community. In particular, special attention was given to such issues as the creation of an innovative cluster of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups, the training of domestic personnel, information security, the allocation of innovative grants for IT start-ups, as well as supporting the export potential of domestic IT services and removing barriers, preventing existing domestic IT companies.



The representatives of the business community shared their vision of the development of the domestic digital industry, also outlined their proposals and issues of interest. In particular, for today, IT professionals are concerned about the simplification of procedures for public procurement of goods and services, state support for domestic IT companies, the improvement of PPP mechanisms, the promotion of e-commerce, the development of competition among IT companies, as well as the modernization of the education system for the enhancement of the skills needed for the digital economy.



Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Vice Minister of Finance Ruslan Yensebayev also gave their comments during the meeting.

Following the results of the meeting, presentation stands about the capacities of 20 domestic IT companies were shown to Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.



It is to be recalled that the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" gave a number of instructions on the digitalization.

"The development of the digital industry will boost all other industries. Therefore, the government should keep the issue of developing the IT sector under special control. The basic requirement in the establishment of new industries is the support of innovations and their application in production," the address reads.