‘Digital Kazakhstan’ program to be implemented through PPP, Investment Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Projects of the program called "Digital Kazakhstan" will be implemented through a public-private partnership, this has been reported by Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev.

The Minister stressed that the program will be developed on the basis of the previous program "Information Kazakhstan - 2020".



"This program will be one of the first pilots which will be implemented on the basis of the model of public-private partnership. The state will no longer finance the development of information systems directly except for certain strategic or sensitive. Thus, basic services will be implemented through PPP," said A. Issekeshev during the meeting at the Ministry which discussed the program.



The program is focused on training and retraining of specialists in the industry.

An important direction of the state program will be to ensure cyber security in Kazakhstan. The World Bank is expected to support and facilitate the mobilization of private investment in the new program of transformational development "Digital Kazakhstan".



The program lasts until 2025 and will be implemented in two phases: 2016-2019 and 2020-2025.

Large companies including Huawei, Cisco and Microsoft are intend to participate in the program "Digital Kazakhstan".