"Digital Kazakhstan» program to raise quality of life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev reported about development of the new state program "Digital Kazakhstan", Kazinform conforms.

"Today our Ministry is developing the new state program "Digital Kazakhstan" aimed at quality transition of the country's economy to innovative rails. Its implementation is to provide 1% additional surplus in information and communication technologies within the country's gross product. According to Wood McKenzie estimates, each 10%increase of investments into information and communication gives 0,6-0,7% annual surplus of GDP", Abayev told during the XI Innovative congress in Astana.

The second important goal of the program is elimination of digital inequality between regions, cities and villages.

"The third goal is creating more jobs in knowledge-intensive industries of economy. Even in the recession years when other industries showed steady fall, employment in information and communication technologies in the OECD countries grew by 7% in average", the minister said.

"The fourth, we plan that the industrial sector will actively apply advanced technologies, such as, cloud computing and another. By the estimates of leading experts, automation allows to raise productivity by 5% in average in production enterprises, and by 10% in service companies", he said.

A number of new state projects will be implemented within the state program. Among them are "Digital Silk Way", "Creative Society", transition to the pro-active state, intellectual transport system, national geographic information systems and others.

"Ultimately the "Digital Kazakhstan" program will allow to increase quality of life of the citizens, strengthen the digital ecosystem and make innovative breakthrough in the national economy", - Abayev summed up.