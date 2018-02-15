Digital startups to be given tax preferences in Kazakhstan - Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev spoke about the benefits that startups will be able to receive within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister reminded that earlier this month a new acceleration program was launched within the framework of the Astana HUB start-up ecosystem. According to him, the Astana HUB will provide an all-round support to the development of the digital economy by adapting the legislation, creating financial and tax preferences for start-ups, improving the measures aimed at protection of intellectual property, etc.

Dauren Abayev added that he is convinced that a new community of young and creative people capable of producing high-tech products is forming in Kazakhstan, adding that the Пovernment's task is now to create favorable conditions for them.

The Minister stressed that President Nazarbayev's January Address is a direct guide to the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program and noted that the Government is now actively involved in this important work.