Digitalization to boost agricultural profitability up to 90%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Yevniyev told about the introduction of digitalization in the agricultural sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The farmers will go through three levels of digitalization. For each group, we have decided on the list of mandatory elements needed for the transition to the next level," he told the enlarged board of the department.

According to him, such elements include differential sowing, precision irrigation, etc.

"That is, to irrigate when the soil requires it instead of relying on water supply or schedule. To apply fertilization not in the whole field but specifically in those areas that lack nutrition. This also refers to spraying, i.e. to do it in line with the vegetation process," he explained.

The deputy minister also shared his expectations on the introduction of the digitalization aspects in the agricultural sector.

"Precision agriculture will let us confirm the occurrence of an insured event. If we create a network of weather stations and every farmer with his/her meteorological observation post joins the common database, there will be no more commissions, no corruption as the system will sign acts online. Experts have estimated that introducing precision agriculture will improve yields by 30% to 50%, diminish the pace of engine service life by 40%, and reduce the time of idle machinery operation by 14% to 18% and fuel consumption by 15% to 20%. As to the economic efficiency, it may increase by 60% to 90%," he concluded.